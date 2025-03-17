Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 875 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $19,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR stock opened at $148.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.04. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $135.54 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

