Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 120.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

CAG opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.