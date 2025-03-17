Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 240,108 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,108 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 555.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE LEG opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.11. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.36%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

