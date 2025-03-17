Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,413 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Genworth Financial worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 135,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 622,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

GNW opened at $6.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

