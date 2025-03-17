Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 93,807 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,807 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.57% of OneSpan worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpan by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in OneSpan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpan by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

OneSpan Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OSPN opened at $15.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.83. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

About OneSpan

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.