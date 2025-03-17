Consumer Edge Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Consumer Edge in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CPB traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 182,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,478. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $693,486.90. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,005 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Campbell Soup by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1,296.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,407,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,372 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,908,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

