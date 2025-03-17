Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 19743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.64.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

