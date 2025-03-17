Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Corbion Price Performance

Corbion stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. Corbion has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56.

Corbion Company Profile

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, other ferment, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. It offers ingredient solutions for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics markets.

