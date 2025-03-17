Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Corbion Price Performance
Corbion stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. Corbion has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56.
Corbion Company Profile
