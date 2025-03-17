Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,163 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.87% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $53,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,290,000. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574,185 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,337,000. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,441,000. Finally, Yardley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,066,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $38.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $42.42.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.