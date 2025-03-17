Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,073 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 1.40% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $55,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

