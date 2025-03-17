Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 107,287 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,287 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $120,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after buying an additional 76,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 177,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $171.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.67 and its 200 day moving average is $180.43. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $154.17 and a one year high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

