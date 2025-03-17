Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 142,376 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,128,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,376 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.86% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $103,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,075,000 after buying an additional 10,073,915 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,761,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,665,000 after acquiring an additional 107,519 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,592,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after acquiring an additional 182,083 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,469,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after purchasing an additional 85,288 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $36.82 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.