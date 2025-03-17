Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,152 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.35% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $91,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,231.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,295.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1,316.72. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,142.91 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,380.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

