Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 51,197 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,197 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $82,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,466 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,510,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 157.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,644.5% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 874,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,224,000 after purchasing an additional 859,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $62.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

