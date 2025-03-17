Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,087 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $97,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,807,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,845,000 after purchasing an additional 948,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $313,769,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,980,000 after buying an additional 552,058 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ISRG opened at $484.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

