Cormark Has Lowered Expectations for ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Stock Price

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cormark from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADEN. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of ADENTRA and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on ADENTRA from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADEN

ADENTRA Stock Down 1.7 %

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 147,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,657. ADENTRA has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $497.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.57.

(Get Free Report)

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.