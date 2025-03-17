Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires 313,700 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,937,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 313,700 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 13.0% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned 1.47% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $104,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.81 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

