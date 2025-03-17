Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 347.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of US Foods by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 66,100.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $73.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day moving average of $66.03. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius started coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

