Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 2,250 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,913,000 after purchasing an additional 627,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,298,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,203,000 after buying an additional 191,568 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,116,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,309,000 after acquiring an additional 110,605 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,653,000 after acquiring an additional 44,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CAH opened at $128.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $132.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.44.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.