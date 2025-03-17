Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 2,917 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,874,000 after purchasing an additional 300,520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 296,367 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6,642.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 223,060 shares during the period. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of JXN opened at $82.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.48. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.