Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $762,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,286 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 74,400.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after buying an additional 17,312,325 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,049,000 after buying an additional 3,507,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,482,000 after buying an additional 240,565 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 340.7% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,921 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Trading Up 1.4 %

RBLX stock opened at $56.51 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $382,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,320. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,620,119.75. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 916,367 shares of company stock valued at $59,700,949. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

