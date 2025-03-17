Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.40.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock opened at $331.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.08.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,310,898.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,817.17. The trade was a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,220 shares of company stock worth $6,906,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.