Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 385.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $264.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.51.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

