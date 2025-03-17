Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Syntax Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.67 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $221.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.19.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

