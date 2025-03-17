Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,675,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,821,000 after buying an additional 44,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.3 %

UHS opened at $167.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.68 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,230.56. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

