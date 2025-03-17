Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $94.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.82. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $107.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

