Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $5.10 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2,807.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 2.1 %

RDVY opened at $58.45 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.15.

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.