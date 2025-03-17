Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.
Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $83.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $116.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,427.17. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALM. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
