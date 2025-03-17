Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,901 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $255.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.68. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $224.66 and a 52-week high of $279.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

