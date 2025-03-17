Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,806 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $15,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.64 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.