Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Jabil by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Jabil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Jabil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 74,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $136.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.21. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

