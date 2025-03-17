Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $16,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 104,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 498,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,413,000 after acquiring an additional 412,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 195,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPHQ opened at $66.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

