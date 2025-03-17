Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $257.31 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.