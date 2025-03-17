Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.46% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USTB. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 631.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 163,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 140,989 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:USTB opened at $50.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $50.92.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.193 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

