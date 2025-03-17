Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 230.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 884,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after purchasing an additional 616,518 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $54.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.03. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $61.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

