Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.42% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMEE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of JMEE opened at $55.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $66.89.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.