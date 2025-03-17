Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $22.01 Million Stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 712,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 35.12% of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF worth $22,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLRY. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLRY opened at $28.81 on Monday. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39.

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

