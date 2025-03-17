Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.77 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

