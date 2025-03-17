Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.36% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,994,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 474,119 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 271,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 135,165 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 416.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 167,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 134,911 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 278,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129,887 shares during the period.

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.75. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $48.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1581 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

