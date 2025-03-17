Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGV. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $127.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.75. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

