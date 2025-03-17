Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,161 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $61.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.