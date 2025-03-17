Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 24,996 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,996 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $770,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,211,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,801,000 after buying an additional 1,116,684 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

