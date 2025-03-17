CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $365.95 and last traded at $361.49. Approximately 1,321,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,035,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.74.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 719.93, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $1,973,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,293 shares in the company, valued at $39,536,731.71. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total value of $4,017,256.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,115,237.54. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,815 shares of company stock valued at $36,730,624. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 26.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 27.8% in the third quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

