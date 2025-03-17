Curio Wealth LLC Invests $173,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,905,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,146,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $489,600,000 after acquiring an additional 918,248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,322,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,795,993,000 after acquiring an additional 625,492 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 33,228.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 504,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $114,991,000 after acquiring an additional 502,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after acquiring an additional 464,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $237.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

