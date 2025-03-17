Curio Wealth LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Curio Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

DFUS opened at $60.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.73. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

