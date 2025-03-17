Curio Wealth LLC Invests $858,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $84.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average is $89.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $78.36 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.