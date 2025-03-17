Curio Wealth LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $179,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 148,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE opened at $43.00 on Monday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $553.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.01.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

