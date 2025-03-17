Curio Wealth LLC Makes New $702,000 Investment in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Curio Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 76.8% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 24,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 145,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 23,143 shares during the period.

Get Avantis All Equity Markets ETF alerts:

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVGE opened at $71.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $469.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.04. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $76.92.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.