Curio Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

VBR stock opened at $187.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.72.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

