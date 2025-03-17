Currys (LON:CURY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.62) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Currys Stock Up 1.8 %

Currys stock traded up GBX 1.53 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 87.68 ($1.13). The company had a trading volume of 334,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,436. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 87.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. Currys has a 1 year low of GBX 56.60 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.60 ($1.31). The stock has a market cap of £952.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Currys had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Currys will post 9.5199569 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Currys

In related news, insider Octavia Morley bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($40,718.72). 10.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Currys

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

